MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Meditating in Lawn Is Certainly the Cutest Picture You Will Find on the Internet Today!

Ziva Dhoni has become quite a sensation, hasn’t she? Her cute and adorable pictures & videos amidst the coronavirus pandemic lockdown have given fans something to smile about. In a recent post, the 5-year-old daughter of MS and Sakshi Dhoni can be seen meditating while sitting in the lawn of the farmhouse in Ranchi where she is staying with her mom and dad during the nationwide lockdown. Little Ziva, in the picture, can be seen sitting in the perfect meditating posture with her hands on her knees. She has her eyes closed. The picture will certainly bring a smile to your face and make you happy. MS Dhoni, Ziva Play With Pet Dog, Father-Daughter Duo’s Adorable Video Will Win Your Heart!

Sharing the same picture on their Twitter profile with a close-up of Ziva, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captioned the image as “Yogi Zi” referring to little Ziva as a yogi or a saint who is meditating. The same photo was also shared on Ziva’s official Instagram profile and has already won a lot of hearts. Little Ziva already has over 1.5 million followers on her Instagram profile, which is perhaps run by her parents MS Dhoni and Sakshi. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Comment After Spotting MS Dhoni in Sakshi’s Instagram Live Session Showcases His Love for 'Thaaallaaaaaa'.

Yogi Zi Meditating!!

The little girl has always won our hearts with her cute pictures. In a recent picture, Ziva was seen accompanying her father in playing ‘catch the ball’ with their pet dog. She looked very excited in that video and was throwing the balls at the pet with full energy. Take a look at some other pictures and videos of little Ziva.

Ziva Sitting and Wondering

Ziva Plays with the Dog

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is currently in home quarantine with his family in Ranchi. The former Indian skipper was to return back to cricket – after a self-imposed seven-month exile – with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni participated in the preparatory camp of CSK and even it 90-plus score in a practise match against a local side.

But the camp was shirt-cut due to the pandemic crisis and players had to return home mid-way. The IPL has since been postponed for an indefinite period due to the lockdown and the visa issues.