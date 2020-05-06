Yuzvendra Chahal’s Comment After Spotting MS Dhoni in Sakshi’s Instagram Live Session Showcases His Love for 'Thaaallaaaaaa'

Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket fans all over India were eagerly waiting to witness MS Dhoni’s comeback on the cricket field in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, their dreams were ruined as the gala T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus threat. Nevertheless, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi went live on Instagram recently and gave fans a glimpse into what MS Dhoni does in his leisure time. In the video, the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman was seen playing with his daughter Ziva and pet dog at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Fans were ecstatic seeing their favourite star and filled the comment section with love. Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also delighted to see the former Indian captain and his comment was pure gold.

‘Thaaallaaaaaa’ wrote the star the Haryana-born cricketer in the comment section along with uncountable heart emojis. On several previous occasions too, the leggie showcased how much he misses the Indian captain since the latter took a sabbatical from the game after the 2019 World Cup. In his recent Instagram post, Chahal said that he misses being called ‘Tilli’ by the former Indian captain. Meanwhile, let’s look at his comment.

View Comment:

Yuzi Chahal when he saw MS Dhoni in the Insta Live. pic.twitter.com/CBIGWeIVny — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 5, 2020

Speaking of Dhoni’s comeback, the future of the 2011-World Cup-winning captain in the national team is still a hot topic of debate among the cricket fans. Players like Mohammed Kaif and Suresh Raina believe that the right-handed batsman still has a lot of cricket left in him and thus, he will don the blue jersey again. While, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed that Dhoni wants to participate in IPL but has no intentions of making a national comeback.