The IPL 2020 will be held in UAE and will begin from September 19 2020. Needless to say that the franchises will miss the home crowd. Now, Mumbai Indians posted a picture of their home ground Wankhede Stadium an said that they will miss the chants and the fans from the home ground. The team posted a couple of pictures with the fans supporting the team the stands. The announcement of the dates of the Indian Premier League 13 has sent a wave of joy among the fans. Rohit Sharma Wants Sachin Tendulkar & Shaun Pollock Back Ahead of IPL 2020, Master Blaster Says ‘It Would Be Fun Opening With You’.

Yesterday even the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma went on to share a picture of himself on social media and said that he was rushing to the airport and to catch a plane to Dubai after the announcement of the IPL 2020. The matches will be hosted across three major stadiums in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Now, let's have a look at the post shared by Mumbai Indians below:

Initially, the IPL 2020 was supposed to be hosted in India but owing to the number of cases in the country, the BCCI took the decision of conducting the tournament in UAE. The teams will leave for UAE on August 20 2020 and the finals of the 53-day long tournament will happen on November 10, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).