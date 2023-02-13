Mumbai Indians made one of the biggest signings of the WPL 2023 auction as they acquired the services of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. With her all-round abilities, Kaur was also going to be one of the major attractions at the competition and she will now be playing for the Mumbai franchise in WPL 2023. Mumbai also signed quality Indian talents like Pooja Vastrakar and wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia. Also, they have signed Amelia Kerr. Mumbai Indians emerged as the second-highest bidder at the Women’s Premier League 2023 team auctions with a sum of Rs 912 crore for a 10-year license. Having a side which is the most successful in the history of the IPL, Ahead of the inaugural auction, the Mumbai Indians have assembled a power-packed think tank, which includes Jhulan Goswami as bowling coach and mentor and England women’s cricket great Charlotte Edwards as head coach. WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates.

Like all the other franchises, Mumbai Indians too will have a purse of Rs 12 crore in which the franchise has to acquire the services of a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. Also, the franchise can sign a total of six overseas players in the squad. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the list of players that Mumbai Indians have signed at the inaugural WPL auctions.

MI Full Squad for WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians Players Bought at Women's Premier League 2023 Auction: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia

