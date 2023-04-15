The match 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League is a day game of the double header day where Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home in Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai. The Knight Riders are coming out of a fighting loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kolkata. Chasing a massive total of 229, they got close but couldn't get over the finishing line. Despite losing, KKR have shown resilience in all the games they played this season scoring 200 plus totals consistently. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have returned to winning ways in their last game riding on the performance of their captain Rohit Sharma. They will want to extend that streak and for that they need to win their home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Cricket experts have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match? Staying the MI vs KKR win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match. ‘Lot of Indian Fans……Were Slagging Me Off A Few Days Ago, Glad Could Shut Them Up’ Harry Brook After Scoring Century in KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

So, what has Google predicted for the much-anticipated MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match. In an expected prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Mumbai Indians are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Mumbai Indians 54% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Kolkata Knight Riders has 44% chance of winning the game.

MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Win Probability (Google)

The prediction is tilted a little heavily in the favour of Mumbai Indians because their captain Rohit Sharma has enjoyed playing against this opposition in the IPL career and has several match winning knocks. Also, with the match being hosted in the red soil pitch of Wankhede, the pitch will have some extra bounce which will not work in favour of KKR who have a poor record against short balls and bouncers. Although KKR has some crafty spinners up in their ranks and if they get in the game, they can overturn the small factors and bring the game in to their favour. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

Another reason for this prediction is the head-to-head record of the IPL meetings being heavily skewed towards the Mumbai Indians. In 31 meetings in the IPL, Mumbai won 22 times with KKR winning only 9 times. In the recent past KKR has covered some lost ground back with winning 3 times out of their last 4 meetings since 2022.

