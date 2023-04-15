Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a 23-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Being asked to bat first, SRH put up a massive total of 228-4 on the board. English batter Harry Brook was the star for the Hyderabad side in this match. After a poor start to the tournament where he could manage only 29 runs from 3 matches, Brook was sent to open the batting for SRH. The English batter slammed a 55-ball century and finally showed his class. Following this, SRH bowlers did a good job and restricted KKR to 205-7. IPL 2023: Harry Brook's Century Seals Sunrisers Hyderabad's 23-run Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Harry Brook was named the player of the match for his century and while attending a few questions in the presentation ceremony, Brook "shut" the Indian fans who spoke "rubbish" against him on social media.

"I was putting pressure on myself a little bit after the first few games. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. You start to doubt yourself a little bit. I just went out there with an I don't care mentality tonight and thankfully it came off. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest," told the English batter.

Harry Brook Shut Indian Fans With Brilliant Century

Harry Brook Interview : If you go on social media people were calling you Rubbish & you start to slightly doubt yourself little bit.#KKRvSRH #HarryBrookpic.twitter.com/jck57FlmdK — Cricpedia 2.0 (@Cricpedia_) April 14, 2023

Brook also feels that he can bat anywhere in the batting lineup and pointed out his exploits while batting at no 5.

"It was a special night. Thankfully we got over the line as well. Got a little tense in the middle. A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat. I'm happy to bat anywhere," said the SRH batter.

While comparing his IPL century to his four Test tons, Brook added, "My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one. The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it. Great to be playing in such a great stadium in front of so many fans." KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Harry Brook Steals the Show at Eden Gardens As Sunrisers Hyderabad Register Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Overall it was a spectacular performance from the talented English batter. Earlier after a string of low scores, he was trolled by a lot of fans on social media. But Brook, as great players always do, has shut his critics with a spectacular performance. The win helps SRH to recover from a poor start.

