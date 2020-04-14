Nathan Lyon and Co Wonder How Virat Kohli Will Perform in Empty Stadiums

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern era and his record in international cricket is sensational too. Along with his batting prowess, however, many also regard that the right-handed batsman gets better when the crowd in the stadium is cheerful for or against him. However, with the COVID-19 crisis all the major cricket events have come to a halt and speculations are if things get a bit better, matches can be played but in empty stadiums. In that case, many people are wondering how the number-one-ranked ODI batsman will adapt the situation and Australian premium off-spinner Nathan Lyon and his teammates are some of them. VVS Laxman Praises Virat Kohli, Says Admire the Intensity Which Kohli Brings to the Game.

Lyon revealed that the topic of Kohli was raised during his recent conversation with Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc and they talked about how to tackle the right-handed batsman during the four-match Test series between India and Australia which is scheduled to be played in down under later this year.

"He’s probably good enough to adapt to any scenario. But I was talking to Mitch Starc the other day and we actually said that if we are playing with no crowd, it’ll be quite amazing to see Virat trying to rev up the (empty) seats,” Lyon was quoted as per saying by cricket.com.au.

Talking further about the Indian batting sensation, Lyon said that adapting to the circumstance might be difficult but the right-handed batsman will find a way to score runs. "It’s going to be a little bit different, but Virat is a superstar. He’ll be able to adapt to any climate that we’re able to play in,” added Lyon.

During India’s last tour of Australia, the visiting side put up an impeccable performance in the longest version of the game and clinched the four-match affair 2-1. However, the Aussies have certainly become a stronger team with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner. The Tim Paine-led side will also be eyeing to redeem themselves by defeating Virat Kohli and Co. However, it was will be interesting to see the fate of the series amid the global health scare.