VVS Laxman Praises Virat Kohli, Says Admire the Intensity Which Kohli Brings to the Game

New Delhi, April 13: Former India batsman VVS Laxman has heaped praise on Virat Kohli, saying he really admires the intensity which the current Indian skipper brings to the game.

"I really admire the intensity Virat Kohli brings to the game because when he started off in 2010-11 against the West Indies in which I played with him, you could see that he was taking his game to the next level, with every season he just kept on getting better," Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected' show.

Laxman said he was worried initially that Kohli's intensity would fade out with time but that has not been the case even now and it is truly commendable.

"I was really worried about whether this intensity would fade out eventually because before each and every match, even in his warm- ups his high intensity was visible and I thought that will burn-out, but not even in a single over ever did we see him losing the intensity which is commendable," Laxman said.

Kohli has often been criticised for his over-aggressive approach towards the game. Even in India's last international series in New Zealand, his on-field behaviour was questioned by few. There were suggestions that he needs to tone down.

A lot has been said about his attitude in the past and its impact on youngsters. However, the Indian skipper uses this anger to fuel his comeback when he is in a tough spot –- a theory which many current players also believe in.