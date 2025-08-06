NDS vs ODW Dream11 Prediction, 9th T20 DPL 2025: Aiming for their first win, North Delhi Strikers are locking horns with Outer Delhi Warriors in the ninth match of the DPL 2025. The NDS vs ODW DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For Outer Delhi Warriors, this is the third DPL 2025 match. For North Delhi Strikers, this is the only second game. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

The North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ahead of this one, Outer Delhi Warriors have won one match, against Purani Dilli 6, and lost one against New Delhi Tigers. The North Delhi Strikers played only one match, and lost that one against the Central Delhi Kings. Vansh Bedi Speaks on Captaining Purani Dilli 6 in Delhi Premier League 2025, Says ‘A Gift From Universe’.

NDS vs ODW DPL 2025 9th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Singh (ODW)

Batters: Priyansh Arya (ODW), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Arnav Bugga (NDS), Sanat Snagwan (ODW)

All-Rounders: Shivam Sharma (ODW), Siddhant Sharma (ODW)

Bowlers: Harshit Rana (NDS), Anshuman Hooda, Kuldip Yadav (NDS), Suyash Sharma (ODW)

NDS vs ODW DPL 2025 9th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Priyansh Arya (C), Harshit Rana (VC)

NDS vs ODW DPL 2025 9th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Dhruv Singh (ODW), Priyansh Arya (ODW), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Arnav Bugga (NDS), Sanat Snagwan (ODW), Shivam Sharma (ODW), Siddhant Sharma (ODW), Harshit Rana (NDS), Anshuman Hooda, Kuldip Yadav (NDS), Suyash Sharma (ODW)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match NDS vs ODW DPL 2025?

The sides concerned must be expecting a close battle when they clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the NDS vs ODW DPL 2025 match. But, Outer Delhi Warriors might win this one by a whisker, having a better line-up, both with bat and ball.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).