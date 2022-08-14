The first ODI of three-match series between Netherlands (NED) and Pakistan (PAK) is scheduled on 16 August 2022 (Tuesday) at Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The match is set to begin at 02:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Netherlands vs Pakistan first ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Shaheen Afridi May Be Rested During Netherlands Series To Keep Him Fresh for Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan and Netherlands will be playing their first ever bilateral series against each other. The two teams have faced each other for three times at various world events and Pakistan in all three matches turned out victorious. Pakistan has been in tremendous form, of late, in their previous few series. They managed to beat Australia by 2-1 and after that defeated Sri-Lanka by 3-0 in their last series. Meanwhile, Netherlands had been losing back to back series this year and had tough time previously. Netherlands will take the advantage of playing in the home crowd and make efforts to win some matches this season.

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Scott Edwards (NED), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Max O'Dowd (NED), Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shadab Khan (PAK), Bas de Leede (NED) could be our all-rounders

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Vivian Kingma (NED), Mohammad Wasim (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK) could form the bowling attack

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Scott Edwards (NED), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Max O'Dowd (NED), Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK),Shadab Khan (PAK), Bas de Leede (NED), Vivian Kingma (NED), Mohammad Wasim (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK).

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Bas de Leede (NED) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

