ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Match 89 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27, will see the Nepal national cricket team clash swords against the United States of America national cricket team on November 1. Nepal are currently sitting as low as seventh, and will look to improve their position, while the USA are leading the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 points table with 16 wins. USA Defeat Nepal By 106 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27; Harmeet Patel Takes Six Wickets as United States of America Register Dominant Victory.

In the earlier NEP vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match at Dubai International Stadium last week, the United States of America steamrolled over Nepal by 106 runs, and are on a two-match winning streak in the Dubai-leg of the competition.

On the other hand, having come in from the highs of qualifying for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Nepal have failed to find their groove in the One-Day Internationals (ODI), and are have lost both their matches in Dubai thus far in the competition.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Details

Match Nepal vs United States of America Date November 1 Time 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time Venues ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is Nepal vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Nepal will face the United States of America in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Saturday, November 1. The NEP vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai and commence at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sharad Vesawkar To Lead Nepal in His Final Appearance at Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Nepal vs United States of America vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For NEP vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Nepal vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Nepal vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 19 to watch the NEP vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

