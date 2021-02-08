It will be a series to remember for the Pakistani Cricket Team. The Men in Green hosted South Africa for the first time in a decade and they had won the first match at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi and were looking out for a series win. Now in the second game, we had Hasan Ali who stole the show for the hosts as he grabbed a 10-wicket haul at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and led the Pakistani team to a95-run win. Needless to say that all fans went berserk after Hasan Ali delivered a stunning performance to usher the Men in Green to a 2-0 series win. Mohammad Rizwan Took a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Dean Elgar off Yasir Shah During Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 3 (Watch Video).

Hasan Ali is the first bowler to have grabbed a 10-wicket haul since 2003. Shoaib Akhtar was had scalped a 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Pakistan. This was Babar Azam’s first win as a captain. Hasan Ali scalped five wickets in the first innings and then imitated the same performance in the second innings. Mohammed Rizwan stood out with the bat in the second innings as he scored 115 runs. Now let’s have a look at the Twitter reactions below:

Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged the Player of the Series for his batting performance. Whereas, Hasan Ali was made the Player of the Match for his 10-wicket haul.

 

