Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid is set to coach team India for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka which is scheduled for next month. India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-game One-Day International and three-match Twenty20 series, which will see the Men in Blue field a very inexperienced and youthful side as many regular players have been rested following a grueling schedule. Rahul Dravid To Coach Team India On Sri Lanka Tour, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that former India skipper Rahul Dravid will coach the team led by Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. 'Rahul will be coaching the team for the Sri Lanka series,' the BCCI Secretary told ANI. Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal Named in India Squad for Sri Lanka ODI and T20I Series, Shikhar Dhawan to Lead Men in Blue.

Following the news, netizens showcased their excitement on social media platforms. This will be the first time that the former Indian skipper will coach the senior national team, after guiding and nurturing upcoming stars at the under-19 level.

Rahul Dravid will take over the duties as the coach of the senior side due to the absence of the regular coaching trio of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and Vikram Rathour, who are in England preparing for the World Test Championship. It is understood that the team for the Sri Lanka tour assembled on Monday and will undergo a seven-day hard quarantine followed by a seven-day soft quarantine with indoor training before leaving for Colombo on June 28.

This is also Rahul Dravid’s second stint with the Indian men’s team after working with the squad as a batting consultant during the England tour in 2014. The team is set to play three intra-squad games in Colombo as preparation for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

