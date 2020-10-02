The Chennai Super Kings have lost their third game in the IPL 2020 and thus have been subjected troll as they ripped MS Dhoni and men on social media. The Yellow Army lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs as they chased a total of 164 runs on the board. The netizens trolled him brutally for the kind of a play that his team presented in this season of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Some of them even used funny memes to express their anger on social media and minced no words while trolling the team. MS Dhoni and men lost the toss and SRH elected to bat first. Kane Williamson Loses Cool on Priyam Garg After Getting Run Out During CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Match, Shocked Fans React With Funny Memes.

The team lost early wickets but it was Priyam Garg who stood tall and displayed nerves of steel scoring a half-century. He along with Abhishek Sharma led the team to a total of 164 runs. In response to this, SRH bowlers made sure to bowl in perfect line and length. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Abul Samad got wickets for the team. Whereas Rashid Khan did not get wickets but choked the batsmen by giving away 12 runs in four overs. Ravindra Jadeja's half-century also could not save the team and they lost their third game.

Too late by Jadeja & Dhoni. Who do they think they are? Rahul Tewatia? #SRHvCSK — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 2, 2020

Telugu commentators when dhoni touches the ball pic.twitter.com/lQq3kp8FS9 — Amith K (@reyamithh) October 2, 2020

#Csk fans when #Dhoni hits a ball 30 yeard : pic.twitter.com/anbZdmwnAg — Bhartiya Meme Vikas Yojna (@memesevak) October 2, 2020

SRH fans to dhoni pic.twitter.com/iGK1IrYxoA — Param (@param__18) October 2, 2020

At the end of the match, even MS Dhoni admitted that he was not able to middle the balls. "Looking at the boundary lines it was happening to me subconsciously. Normally, you would want to time it. Tried to get as much as time as possible," he said during the post-match interview. With this, CSK remains at the bottom of the table

