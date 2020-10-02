Kane Williamson was absolutely gutted after getting dismissed during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings clash in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The New Zealand star got indulged in a terrible with Priyam Garg which resulted in his run-out. However, it was Williamson’s reaction which became the talking point among fans. The right-handed batsman looked at Garg with disappointment which is usual. Known for his calm demeanour, Williamson hardly shows emotions on the field. In fact, he was seen smiling after losing the 2019 World Cup final. Hence, his angry reaction took Twitter by storm as fans reacted with hilarious memes. Priyam Garg Unleashes Mayhem Against Chennai Super Kings to Register His Maiden IPL Fifty.

The incident took place in the last ball of the 11th over. Williamson flicked Piyush Chawla’s delivery to mid-wicket and called for a quick single. However, Garg wasn’t interested in the run, and the Kiwi star was left stranded in the middle of the pitch. Ambati Rayudu, who was fielding at mid-wicket, quickly passed the ball to MS Dhoni and the CSK skipper dislodged the stumps. Though Williamson’s call wasn’t a great one, he looked at Garg with disappointment. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to the dismissal. CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Watch Video:

Unseen Scenario!!

Never seen Kane Williamson so angry in cricket field. pic.twitter.com/TNMRo77vOm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 2, 2020

Comparisons!!

Pic 1: Kane Williamson Smiling even After losing WC final 2019 Pic 2: Kane Williamson after getting run out in an IPL inning. IPL > WC.#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/CbozB7vacY — Captain (@iEatCricket) October 2, 2020

Hilarious!!

Kane Williamson waiting Dressing room Priyam Garg pic.twitter.com/6LeVWZNlYn — Officialonlyjokes (@Officialonlyjo1) October 2, 2020

Certainly Rare!!

Rare photo of Kane Williamson not smiling 😕#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/3N4Pie5Oz2 — Harsh (@Leeds_174) October 2, 2020

Another One!!

Williamson and garg in dressing room : pic.twitter.com/829VohCfQG — Amith K (@reyamithh) October 2, 2020

2020 Is Full Of Surprises!!

Me : 2020 won't surprise me anymore 💁‍♂️: *Saw Kane Williamson got angry on field😐#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/DinCv2TuCH — Razat_25 // Bobby Stan Account (@desi_Shinchan_) October 2, 2020

With Williamson being in good form, his ouster was a considerable blow for SRH. However, Garg redeemed himself by playing a stellar knock. He unleashed absolute mayhem against the likes of Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo to bring up his maiden IPL half-century. Riding on his blites, Hyderabad piled up 164/5 and will fancy their chances of winning the game.

