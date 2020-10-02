Kane Williamson was absolutely gutted after getting dismissed during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings clash in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The New Zealand star got indulged in a terrible with Priyam Garg which resulted in his run-out. However, it was Williamson’s reaction which became the talking point among fans. The right-handed batsman looked at Garg with disappointment which is usual. Known for his calm demeanour, Williamson hardly shows emotions on the field. In fact, he was seen smiling after losing the 2019 World Cup final. Hence, his angry reaction took Twitter by storm as fans reacted with hilarious memes. Priyam Garg Unleashes Mayhem Against Chennai Super Kings to Register His Maiden IPL Fifty.

The incident took place in the last ball of the 11th over. Williamson flicked Piyush Chawla’s delivery to mid-wicket and called for a quick single. However, Garg wasn’t interested in the run, and the Kiwi star was left stranded in the middle of the pitch. Ambati Rayudu, who was fielding at mid-wicket, quickly passed the ball to MS Dhoni and the CSK skipper dislodged the stumps. Though Williamson’s call wasn’t a great one, he looked at Garg with disappointment. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to the dismissal. CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

With Williamson being in good form, his ouster was a considerable blow for SRH. However, Garg redeemed himself by playing a stellar knock. He unleashed absolute mayhem against the likes of Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo to bring up his maiden IPL half-century. Riding on his blites, Hyderabad piled up 164/5 and will fancy their chances of winning the game.

