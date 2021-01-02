New Zealand will like to register another triumph at home as they take on Pakistan in the second and last Test of the series. The match gets underway on January 2 (Saturday) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Kiwis must be on cloud nine as they became the top-ranked Test team after snatching a 101-run win in the first Test. However, they shouldn’t forget that the game went right down to the wire with the visitors making a thrilling comeback. Hence, Kane Williamson’s men can’t afford to be complacent while the visitors should also give their best shot. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs PAK match. Babar Azam to Miss 2nd Test, Mohammad Rizwan to Lead Pakistan.

Notably, Babar Azam will miss the second Test as well, and Mohammad Rizwan will continue to handle the reins of the team. The visitors will rely on Faheem Ashraf and Fawad Alam who had impressed in the opening Test. At the same time, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah impressed with the ball. On the other hand, New Zealand were brilliant in all departments with their skipper Kane Williamson leading from the front. He scored a match-winning ton to get the top position in ICC Test batting rankings. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 team should be Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Tom Latham (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ) and Ross Taylor (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for NZ vs PAK 2nd Test 2020 team should be Faheem Ashraf (PAK) and Fawad Alam (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Kyle Jamieson (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Tim Southee (NZ), Naseem Shah (PAK) and Trent Boult (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Tom Latham (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Ross Taylor (NZ), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Fawad Alam (PAK), Kyle Jamieson (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Tim Southee (NZ), Naseem Shah (PAK), Trent Boult (NZ).

Kane Williamson (NZ) should be the captain of your Dream11 team while Kyle Jamieson (PAK) can be chosen as vice-captain.

