Former India national cricket team legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has expressed his tribute, remembering the horrific "9/11" terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, in the United States of America. Yuvraj Singh wrote on X handle, on the event's 24th anniversary in 2025,, "Remembering all the innocent lives lost". The former cricketer said that the terrifying incident of 9/11 has "changed the world forever." Expressing his condolences, Yuvraj Singh further wrote, "My prayers and thoughts are with the families who continue to bear the pain, and with all those who showed courage in the face of tragedy." On September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, took away 2996 lives, which includes 2977 victims. Afghanistan Earthquake: Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences to Victims Of Natural Disaster, Calls Images Coming Out of The Affected Area As 'Painful'.

Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolences 9/11

Remembering all the innocent lives lost on 9/11. A day that changed the world forever. My prayers and thoughts are with the families who continue to bear the pain, and with all those who showed courage in the face of tragedy. 🕊️🙏 #NeverForget911 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 11, 2025

