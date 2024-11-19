The ICC Champions Trophy is back and will be hosted at Pakistan between February 19 to March 9. The last time the competition was hosted was back in 2017 when Pakistan won it beating India in the final. Champions Trophy is a competition where the elite nations of the cricketing world meet to decide one true champion in the ODI format. There has been talks about scrapping the tournament entirely as there is no purpose keeping two ODI competitions in the cycle but the tournament has returned considering the health and relevance of ODI cricket as a whole and the legacy of the competition. Pakistan stepped in as the hosts of the 2024 edition as a purpose of display of International cricket returning to their shores. ICC Launches Logo for Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, Cricket's Governing Body Shares New Visual Identity for Men’s and Women’s CT Amid Scheduling Crisis Over Upcoming Edition.

Despite the build up, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has already faced a lot of controversies. The internal relations between India and Pakistan has not been good for long and India has refused to travel to Pakistan citing security corners. This has put the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in uncertainty as ICC is now asking PCB to settle for a hybrid model, in which India will play there matches in some other nation while Pakistan will host the other matches. Although PCB has not been in complete agreement to the proposal and wants India to visit Pakistan given they have hosted all the big nations for bilateral in recent past. All the tension between the concerned party has also delayed the release of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top ICC Officials Trying To Convince Pakistan Cricket Board for Adoption of Hybrid Model, Sources.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will once again bring ODI cricket back to the drawing room of people where they will enjoy a day long exciting action with ebbs and flows. Fans eager to know the schedule, format, list of previous winners and other details will get the entire information here.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule is yet to be announced by the ICC and PCB. Although there has been reports that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule will be announced by the end of this week. Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: ICC Likely to Announce Fixtures for Marquee Tournament By End of This Week, Says Sources.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Format

In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four. The four teams in each group will play each other in round robin system and the two top teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal. The group champion of Group A will play the second placed team of the Group B while it will the vice versa for the other semifinal. Although, if the hybrid model is being followed then India are likely to be alloted a fixed semifinal irrespective of who qualifies from which group.

ICC Champions Trophy List of Previous Winners

Year Host Nation Winner 1998 Bangladesh South Africa 2000 Kenya New Zealand 2002 Sri Lanka India and Sri Lanka (Co-Champions) 2004 England West Indies 2006 India Australia 2009 South Africa Australia 2013 England and Wales India 2017 England and Wales Pakistan

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

In India, the ICC event broadcast rights are generally acquired by Star Sports Network. Although since the schedule is yet to be announced, there is no confirmation on the broadcast and the streaming partner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. We will provide the update here as soon as it is available.

