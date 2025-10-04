When Rohit Sharma retires, he will definitely go down as one of the finest cricketers in the world to ever embrace the game. When it comes to representing the nation, he has already etched his name in golden letters. As of today, October 4, 2025, the Hitman has not drawn curtains to his illustrious international career. He has already retired from the T20I and Test format of the game, but he is still very much in the plans for the ODI segment. Quite obviously, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning captain is a part of Team India in the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series 2025, but only as a player, having been replaced by Shubman Gill from the role of a skipper. IND vs AUS 2025: Shubman Gill Crowned New Team India ODI Captain As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return for Australia Tour.

Rohit Sharma is selected in Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match IND vs AUS ODI series 2025, starting from October 19. But the 26-year-old Test side skipper, Shubman Gill, is replacing him as the new captain in the ODI format. This might appear as a surprise for many, especially because the last time India played in the 50-over format was March 9, 2025. It was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, won the match by four wickets and claimed the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2013. But despite such a fairytale journey, he is no longer the captain. Indian Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Explains Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain.

Rohit Sharma Record As Captain in ODI:

Category Stat Team(s) India National Cricket Team Total Matches as Captain 56 Wins 42 Losses 12 Ties 1 No Results 1 Win Percentage 75% Titles Won Asia Cup 2018, Asia Cup 2023, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Matches as Captain in Multi-Nation Events 27 Wins as Captain in Multi-Nation Events 24 Losses/ Ties as Captain in Multi-Nation Events 2/1

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the finest captains to lead India. After MS Dhoni, he was the only skipper to guide India to a major ICC trophy, be it the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 or the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill is surely one kept in mind with the long-term plans for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, but this replacement does bring an end to an era. Rohit Sharma is a captain with a 75% win rate in ODIs, in 56 total matches.

