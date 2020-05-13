Ooh and Aah! Jofra Archer Suggests Crowd Noise Simulation for Cricket Matches Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The world is trying to live on with coronavirus crisis. Sporting events have been suspended since the outbreak of COVID-19 virus and now there are reports of these activities resuming with special conditions. One such condition is playing matches behind closed doors with no spectators allowed. Many cricket boards across the world are thinking about holding matches in front of empty stadiums in order to resume the action. Meanwhile, England's fast bowler Jofra Archer has come up with an interesting suggestion. The pacer believes playing crowd noise in the stadiums will help make things sound better. Jofra Archer Reveals Steve Smith ‘Head Blow’ Brought Flashbacks of Phillip Hughes’ Tragedy.

"We play music at cricket. Why can't we play some crowd simulation? We can play the clapping, play the oohs and the aahs and just try to make it as realistic as possible," Archer said on BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.

The fast-bowler, who was instrumental in helping England win the world cup last year, has been out of action since January due to an elbow injury. The 25-year-old also said that he is ready to do anything for cricket but with safety. "Anything that can help cricket but keep us as safe as possible I am all for," Archer said. Jofra Archer Wants Cricket Matches to Resume Behind Closed Doors, Says ‘It Will Be Difficult but Necessary’

The UK government recently said sporting activities will be allowed in the country after July 01, however, no fans will be allowed in the stadiums. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is scheduled to host West Indies, Pakistan and Australia this season and there are chances that the matches will be played behind closed doors. Windies, as of now, are unwilling to tour UK.