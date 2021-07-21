The first edition of The Hundred 2021 is here and in the first game of the match we have Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women at the Kingston Oval in London will host the fixture on Wednesday, July 21. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But first, here is the preview of the match. So Manchester Originals have some big names in their squad, which makes them very strong on paper. The MNR-W has some names like Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Harmampreet Kaur and Sophie Ecclestone. The Hundred 2021: All You Need To Know About ECB's New Format.

The experiences of these players would prove to be very handy. Talking about their opponents, Oval Invincibles do not have many prominent names in their team and thus they would surely want to surprise their opponents. The pitch at Kingston in Oval is sai to a great batting track for the teams and the weather will also be ideal for batting. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, The Hundred Women’s 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, The Hundred Women’s 2021 will be played at the Kingston Oval in London. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will TelecastOval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, The Hundred Women’s 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, The Hundred Women’s 2021 will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the series in the country.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, The Hundred Women’s 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can, however, catch the live streaming of the Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, The Hundred Women’s 2021 on the FanCode app. The match will be available live on the FanCode app as well as on the website and fans need to buy a match pass to get the live-action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).