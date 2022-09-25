England (ENG) will take on Pakistan (PAK) in the fourth T20 of the ongoing seven-match series on 25 September at National Stadium Karachi. The match will start at 08:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs ENG fourth T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs England 4th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About PAK vs ENG Cricket Match in Karachi.

England took a 2-1 lead in the ongoing T20 series after beating Pakistan comprehensively by 63 runs in the third T20 match on Friday. Harry Brook and Ben Duckett got England soaring to the monumental total of 221 runs. Harry Brook scored his career-best 81 off 35 and Ben Duckett contributed 70 off 42, while both remained unbeaten. Pakistan, in response, lost both the openers early on. After Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's departure, the middle order that has been a matter of concern for Pakistan once again proved the critics right by failing to tackle the pressure. Except for Shan Masood who scored 65 off 40, no other batter could take it deep as Mark Wood's exceptional spell of 3/24 and Adil Rashid's 2/32 in 4 overs restricted the hosts on 158 in 20 overs.

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Harry Brook (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Alex Hales (ENG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Samuel Matthew Curran (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG) could be our all-rounders

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shahnawaz Dahani (PAK), Recee Topley (ENG), Haris Rauf (PAK), Adil Rashid (ENG) could form the bowling attack

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Babar Azam (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

