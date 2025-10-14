Riding in hot form, with their all-win run, the England women's national cricket team are now set for their next challenge, as they lock horns with the Pakistan women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan are struggling with a form opposite to that of England's. They are placed last with three losses in their three games. England Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 89 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Nat Sciver-Brunt’s Century and Sophie Ecclestone’s Four-Wicket Haul Take England to Top of Table.

The England vs Pakistan Women's ODI match is set to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Wednesday, October 15. Nat Sciver-Brunt, one of the top run-getters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, will continue to lead England in this battle. Pakistan women's side is being led by Fatima Sana. The stakes seem higher for Pakistan, as a further loss would dim their hopes for a slot in the semis, making the road much tougher.

ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones (ENG-W)

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W), Heather Knight (ENG-W), Sidra Amin (PAK-W)

All-Rounders: Fatima Sana (PAK-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W), Charlotte Dean (ENG-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Linsey Smith (ENG-W), Rameen Shamim (PAK-W), Diana Baig (PAK-W). Sidra Amin Becomes First Pakistan Women Cricketer to Hit A Six Against India Women in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Who Will Win ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The England women's national cricket team are expected to have an easy win in the ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match. England have a much stronger side, better balanced, and in a way better form. Pakistan women's national cricket team stands no match, so even a close game looks unlikely.

