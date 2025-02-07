PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI: Pakistan National Cricket Team takes on New Zealand National Cricket Team in the first match of the tri-nation series 2025. South Africa is the third team taking part in the tri-series. The PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 takes place at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 08. The PAK vs NZ Tri-series 1st ODI 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs NZ ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Pakistan National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details And All You Need to Know About Pakistan's Tri-Series Including New Zealand and South Africa.

Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan hosts New Zealand and South Africa in a tri-series. The series will provide an opportunity to teams to prepare for the Champions Trophy. Interestingly, Pakistan and New Zealand are in the same group in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 along with India and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, in the PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Pakistan and six from the New Zealand cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Shaheen Afridi Dismisses Babar Azam During Practice Ahead of Pakistan's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Against South Africa and New Zealand (Watch Video).

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizwan (PAK) and Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Rachin Ravindra (NZ).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Glenn Philips (NZ) and Michael Bracewell (NZ).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rachin Ravindra (c), Mohammad Rizwan(vc).

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammed Rizwan (PAK), Devon Conway (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Agha Salman (PAK), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Glenn Philips (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

