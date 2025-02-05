Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025: The much-awaited Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 is here! Pakistan will be hosting New Zealand and South Africa in what promises to be a highly competitive tri-series which holds a big significance before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. All three teams will like to make the most of the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 and prepare hard for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which starts in Karachi, (one of the venues for the tri-series) on February 19. For South Africa and New Zealand, getting used to the conditions in Pakistan will be one of the most important things they'll look forward to achieving through the tri-series. Shaheen Afridi Dismisses Babar Azam During Practice Ahead of Pakistan’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 Against South Africa and New Zealand (Watch Video).

Not very long ago Pakistan and South Africa met in an ODI series in the 'Rainbow Nation' and the Green Shirts managed to pull off what many thought was improbable, as they beat South Africa to register to a 3-0 clean sweep. Under Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan have done well in ODIs, beating Australia and Zimbabwe in overseas conditions before conquering the Proteas in their own backyard. Redemption would be on the minds of South Africans as they enter the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025. New Zealand on the other hand, had beaten Sri Lanka 2-1 in an ODI series at home and will be confident of their chances as well. How To Buy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Online? Check Details To Buy Tickets for Upcoming Mega Tournament in Pakistan and UAE.

Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue February 8 Pakistan vs South Africa 2:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore February 10 New Zealand vs South Africa 10:00 AM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore February 12 Pakistan vs South Africa 2:30 PM National Stadium, Karachi February 14 Final 2:30 PM National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa National Cricket Team: Yet to Be Announced

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Pakistan's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Fans in India can watch the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well for fans as they can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee.

