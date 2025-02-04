Shaheen Afridi dismissed Babar Azam during practice ahead of Pakistan's tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand. The Green Shirts will compete in a tri-series that starts on February 8 which will provide a platform for them as well as South Africa and New Zealand to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In the video shared by PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) on social media, the left-arm pacer was seen running in hard and he trapped the right-hander lbw. He instantly went up in appeal and the umpire raised his finger. India vs Pakistan Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Sold Out Within an Hour.

Shaheen Afridi Dismisses Babar Azam in Practice

