Pakistan (PAK) will face Zimbabwe (ZIM) from group 2 in match number 24 of ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 27 October (Thursday) at Optus Stadium in Burswood Perth. The clash between the two sides will kick-off at 04:30 PM as per IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs ZIM T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs ZIM Cricket Match in Perth.

Pakistan lost their first match of the tournament against India on Sunday by 4 wickets.The green shirts who were favourites till 19th over, lost in a last ball thriller. However, Pakistan saw many positives from the crucial game such as a responsible inning by Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood in the middle, when both the key batters of Pakistani camp, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were dismissed early. On the other hand, Zimbabwe escaped an opening defeat against South Africa on Monday after rain played spoilsport. Zimbabwe yielded one point from the rain hit contest, a bonus to the side indeed, as no result was furnished.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. India vs Pakistan Again? Here's How IND vs PAK Could Happen Once More in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Babar Azam (PAK), Shan Masood (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Milton Shumba (ZIM) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) could be our all-rounders.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Haris Rauf (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK),Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could form the bowling attack.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Haris Rauf (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

