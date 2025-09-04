In the latest development, which comes as a massive relief to the Pakistan National Cricket Team cricketer Haider Ali, who has been cleared of alleged rape charges in the UK. Reportedly, the Greater Manchester Police found 'no conclusive evidence' to move ahead with the investigation on Ali, which sees the Police and the Crown Prosecution Service close the case against the Pakistani batter. Pakistan Cricket Team Batter Haider Ali Arrested for Alleged Rape Case, Granted Bail.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the Greater Manchester Police, in a statement, confirmed that 24-year-old Ali was arrested on after receiving a report on August 4, where the alleged incident occurred on July 23 in Manchester, and has since been granted bail pending further enquiries.

"After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man. It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers," Greater Manchester Police said.

A British-Pakistani national alleged that Ali had raped her at a Manchester hotel, which saw authorities catch hold of the Pakistan cricketer, who is touring England with Pakistan Shaheens. The authorities arrested the cricketer in Beckenham, the venue of Pakistan Shaheen's final tour match.

In their statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had provisionally suspended Ali pending the results of the criminal investigation in the UK. Another report by Geo News states that Ali will be allowed to travel freely.

Ali so far has featured in two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 35 T20 Internationals (T20Is), amassing 547 runs across formats, which include three half-centuries.

