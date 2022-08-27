Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign opens with a clash against traditional-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Green Shirts are in Group A which also comprises Hong Kong. India and Pakistan meet for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in October. Pakistan emerged victorious in that contest and will be looking to continue their newly found dominance over India. However, the Babar Azam-led side have suffered a couple of blows ahead of the tournament with two of their prominent pacers ruled out due to injury. India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 Match vs Pakistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dubai.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was first ruled out and then Mohammad Wasim Jnr faced a similar fate as well. Mohammad Hasnain and Hassan Ali were subsequently named as the replacement for the injured duo. However, chances are both of them won’t feature in the Pakistan playing XI against India.

The Green Shirts are likely to go ahead with Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani and Naseem Shah as their pacers. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will do the spin duties along with another all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed. Team Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get PAK Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

In the batting department, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are set to feature in top order with Haider Ali and Asif Ali slotted in the middle-order along with the aforementioned all-rounders.

Pakistan Likely Playing 11 vs India, Asia Cup 2022

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah.

