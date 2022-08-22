Pakistan will kick-off its Asia Cup T20 2022 campaign on August 28 in a much-awaited encounter against the arch-rivals India at Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan have won the Asia Cup title a total of two times in the year 2000 and 2012, out of 14 editions that took place so far. The Green Shirts, who were the semi-finalists in the last season, will be focusing this time to go beyond that line and clinch the glorious title third time. Earlier this month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022. Shaheen Afridi was initially named in the squad but was later ruled out due to injury. Mohammad Hasnain Comes In As Replacement for Injured Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup 2022.

Star batter Babar Azam will be leading the Pakistani team in Asia Cup 2022. It is Babar's second big event as a captain after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 last year. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are part of the Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022 and add depth to the team's batting. Shadab Khan has also been included in the squad and his inclusion is pretty much justified for the fact that he can win matches for Pakistan with his all-rounder abilities.

After the big encounter against India on August 28, Pakistan will take on the qualifier team from the Asia Cup qualifiers 2022 in their second group stage match of Asia Cup T20 on September 02 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The schedule of Super 4 matches will be framed later in accordance with performance of the six teams in group stage matches. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: These Three Youngsters Can Emerge As Next Superstars After IND vs PAK Clash at T20 Cricket Tournament.

Pakistan Match List Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue August 28, 07:30 pm India vs Pakistan Dubai September 02, 07:30 am Pakistan vs Qualifier Sharjah

Hassan Ali who struggled for long with his bad form was earlier dropped from the squad for the Asia Cup 2022. Mohammad Hasnain has been added as Shaheen Afridi’s replacement, who has been advised by the PCB medical advisory committee to take 4-6 weeks rest after assessing his latest scans. Afridi’s absence comes as a big blow for Pakistan ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are the pacers who are likely to lead the bowling unit.

Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

