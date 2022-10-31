After defeat to Zimbabwe, Pakistan's semi-final chances depend majorly on other results apart from them winning their remaining matches at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. On Sunday, October 30, Pakistan needed Bangladesh to beat Zimbabwe, themselves to beat Netherlands and India to beat South Africa. While first two results went in Pakistan's favour, India lost to South Africa and thus further dented Pakistan's chances. Fans are once again wondering whether Pakistan is officially out of T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals race? Scroll down to find out Pakistan's semis qualification chances. Bye Bye Pakistan Funny Memes and Videos Go Viral After South Africa Beat India in T20 World Cup 2022!.

Currently Pakistan are placed on fifth spot on the Group 2 points table with one win from three matches. South Africa leads the table with three wins while India and Bangladesh take second and third spot respectively. Zimbabwe are at fourth place. All the teams have played three matches each and have two more games left. India vs Pakistan in Australia? Discussions for Test Match Are Likely in Progress, Says Former Cricketer Simon O’Donnell.

Can PAK Still Qualify for Semi Final After India's Lost to South Africa?

Pakistan are not officially yet out of the tournament. They can still make it to the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 but again will depend on other results now. Earlier, Pakistan needed India to win all the remaining matches now the Green Shirts would be hoping that the Men in Blue face defeat in their remaining two fixtures. India face Bangladesh and Zimbabwe next and they themselves need to win both the matches to sail through to semis comfortably.

Pakistan Semifinal Qualification Scenarios

Pakistan will have to beat South Africa and Bangladesh. And then hope, either that Bangladesh or Zimbabwe beat India. This way both India and Pakistan will finish on six points and then the team with better run-rate will qualify for semis. If Bangladesh manage to beat India, Pakistan win their remaining two matches and India beat Zimbabwe, then these three Asian teams will end of six points and net run rate will come into play. So, in Group 2 only Netherlands in officially out of semi-finals race while all other teams are in contention including Zimbabwe.

