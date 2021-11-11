Pakistan and Australia will face off against each other in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides will have hopes of joining New Zealand in the summit clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs AUS, T20 World Cup semi-final live streaming can scroll down below. Will Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Rizwan Play Tonight Against Australia in the Semifinals of T20 World Cup 2021? Check Predicted Playing XI for Pakistan.

Pakistan have won their previous 16 T20I fixtures in the UAE and enter this game as the only unbeaten team in the competition so far. Babar Azam’s side have been brilliant in the competition and will be aiming to reach their third ever final. Meanwhile, Australia have managed to qualify for the final four despite being inconsistent but with hopes of winning their first world title in this format, they will be aiming to get the better of Pakistan. David Warner Shares a Thoughtful Message on Social Media To Observe Remembrance Day (Check Post).

When is Pakistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Pakistan vs Australia match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to Pakistan vs Australia match online.

