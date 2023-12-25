AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Free Live Streaming Online: In the second game of the three-match series, Australia takes on Pakistan in the Boxing Day 2023 fixture. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 and Australia have already clinched valuable points by beating Pakistan in the first Test by 360 runs. The hosts will once again start as strong favourites as they face Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia have named an unchanged side for the second Test and retained the winning Playing XI. Pakistan Players, Staff Members Give Gifts to Australian Cricketers and Their Families on Christmas Ahead of AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have named their 12-member squad and will pick the playing XI from it on the morning of the Test. Mohammad Rizwan is back in the playing XI with Sarafraz Ahmed being dropped. Pakistan have been forced to make few changes due to injury concerns. Pacer Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of the series and either Hasan Ali or Mir Hamza will replace him in the playing XI. Pakistan could bring in specialist spinner Sajid Khan in the playing XI as well.

When is Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia takes on Pakistan in the second Test. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test or Boxing Day Test 2023 takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne from December 26 onwards. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test starts at 05:00 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed, Specialist Spinner Sajid Khan Included As Pakistan Name 12-Man Squad for Boxing Day Contest.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Pakistan tour of Australia 2023-24. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India. For details of AUS vs PAK live streaming online, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2023 Match?

As Star Sports Network hosts the broadcast rights of Australia vs Pakistan, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the second Test. AUS vs PAK free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. On Hotstar website and smart TV app users will have to subscribe to watch the live streaming of AUS vs PAK online. Australia is likely to double their lead after this fixture. Even a draw would mean a lot for struggling visitors,

