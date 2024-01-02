AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test 2023-24: With 2-0 up in the series, Australia will be looking to perform clean sweep against Pakistan as they meet in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in AUS vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of AUS vs PAK 3rd Test match. Shan Masood Backs Under Fire Babar Azam, Reveals Reason Behind Shaheen Afridi’s Exclusion From Pakistan's Playing XI in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023.

Pakistan have made few changes to their playing XI. Saim Ayub has been handed Test debut while spinner Sajid Khan returns to the side as well. Senior pacer Shaheen Afridi has been rested for this fixture. Meanwhile, in the AUS vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the third Test we have picked nine players from the Australian team and just two from Pakistan to complete our AUS vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Pakistan Captain Shan Masood Calls for 'Country-Wide Search' to Find David Warner's Stolen Baggy Green Ahead of AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24.

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 Dream11 Team Prediction

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mitchell Marsh (c) and Nathan Lyon (vc).

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal.

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammed Rizwan (PAK), Steve Smith (AUS), Babar Azam (PAK), David Warner (AUS) and Marnus Labsuchange (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS) and Agha Salman, Mitchell Starc (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), and Pat Cummins (AUS).

