Australian cricketer David Warner took to social media to observe Remembrance Day and shared a thoughtful message to remember the service and sacrifice of people who died in the line of duty during World War 1. He wrote, "Lest Not Forget" in the memory of those who suffered and shared a picture to commemorate all the war casualties. Meanwhile, Warner is all set to feature for the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan on Thursday. PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 2.

Check Out David Warner's Message on Remembrance Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

