Rain once again played spoilsport as the first T20I between England and Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground was abandoned due to the rain. The play was stopped in the 17th over with England batting on 131 for six. The rains resulted in wet outfield and the match was eventually called-off despite rain clearing. England were put to bat by Pakistan. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020 Highlights.

The Green Shirts started on a positive note as Imad Wasim dismissed Jonny Bairstow in the very first over of the match. Youngster Tom Banton and Dawid Malan then steadied England with a 71-run stand. However, Malan was run-out in the tenth over.

Banton then went on to complete his half-century as he shared 35-run partnership with Eoin Morgan for the third wicket. However, Pakistan fought back and picked four quick wickets for just 14 runs to peg back the home side. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at some stats from the match. Mohammad Amir Uses Saliva on the Ball During ENG vs PAK 1st T20I 2020, Video Goes Viral!.

# This is the first England vs Pakistan T20I match which has been abandoned due to rain.

# Tom Banton scored his maiden T20I fifty.

# Shadab Khan completed his 50 T20I wickets.

# Shadab becomes the seventh Pakistan bowler to pick 50 or more wickets in T20Is.

The two teams will now meet in the second T20I at the same venue on August 30. The series now remains a two-match affair. It will be interesting to see if weather improves in couple of days or not as it has raining in Manchester from past few days.

