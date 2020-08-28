Mohammad Amir was apparently seen using saliva during his spell in the third over of the game against England. The first T20I game between England and Pakistan is currently underway at the Old Trafford in Manchester. After winning the toss, Babar Azam had elected to bowl first and the hosts lost an early wicket. This is when Mohammad Amir walked in for his bowling duties. After bowling three balls in the third over, the Pakistani pacer seemed to have forgotten to not use saliva on the ball and inadvertently used the same. The on-field umpires are unaware of the act. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020 Live Score Updates.

But the eagle-eyed netizens were quick enough to notice this and posted the video online. A renowned journalist from Pakistan also shared the image with Amir using his saliva on social media and slammed him for the same. Owing to the pandemic situation created due to the coronavirus, the players are not allowed to use their saliva on the ball but are instead asked to use their sweat. For now, check out the video shared by the netizen.

He just licked his fingers? Is that allowed?! #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/cPXBviJIM1 — Mark @ Splash Gallery (@SplashGallery) August 28, 2020

Here's the image

Mohammad Amir forgetting about the no saliva on the ball rule #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZDZH6Bm3Mu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 28, 2020

The players are let off at the first warning and then five runs are deducted if the act is repeated. As of now, England has lost one wicket and right now we have Tom Banton and Dawid Malan are batting on the crease on the score of 27 and 17 runs respectively.

