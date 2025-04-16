IU vs MS Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: In match number seven of Pakistan Super League 2025 also known as PSL 10 or PSL X Karachi Kings (KK) defending champions Islamabad United (IU) take on Multan Sultans (MS). The IU vs MS PSL 2025 match takes place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 16 and has a start time of 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IU vs MS PSL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Lahore Qalandars in Second Spot After Two Wins, Islamabad United Retain Top Spot.

Reigning champions Islamabad United are unbeaten in PSL 2025 with two wins from as many matches. Their opponents Multan Sultans will be playing their second game of the season and they are winless after losing their opening encounter. Meanwhile, we have drafted the IU vs MS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for PSL 2025. Ball Boy Takes Brilliant Catch Outside Boundary Line During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

IU vs MS PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan (MS).

Batters: Colin Munro (IU) and Shai Hope (MS)

All-Rounders: Matt Short (IU), Michael Bracewell (MS), Shadab Khan (IU), Salman Ali Agha (IU) and Imad Wasim (IU).

Bowlers: Usama Mir (MS), Jason Holder (IU) and Akif Javed (MS).

IU vs MS PSL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc).

IU vs MS PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (MS), Colin Munro (IU), Shai Hope (MS), Matt Short (IU), Michael Bracewell (MS), Shadab Khan (IU), Salman Ali Agha (IU), Imad Wasim (IU), Usama Mir (MS), Jason Holder (IU) and Akif Javed (MS).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 02:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).