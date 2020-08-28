PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates: England and Pakistan take on each other in the first of the three-match T20I series. Before the T20Is, the two teams faced each other in three-match Test series which England won 1-0. Pakistan will now be looking to settle the score in the game’s shortest format. The T20I matches will be the first ones to be played after the coronavirus lockdown. Stay tuned for PAK vs ENG live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch PAK vs ENG Free Telecast on Sony SIX, PTV & Ten Sports.

There has been rain in Manchester and possibility of showers during the match cannot be ruled out. Also, the start of the match could get delayed as well. For the uninitiated, all the three T20Is between Pakistan and England will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

None of the England players who were part of the Tests have been named in the T20I squad. So, all the players will be fresh. Pakistan, on the other hand, have few players who played the Tests as well like captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

England Likely XI: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Pakistan Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.