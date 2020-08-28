That's fifty up for Tom Banton. Well deserved half-century for the youngster. Even though he got a lifeline earlier. But he made good use of it. Maiden T20I fifty for the right-handed batsman. He is looking aggressive now.
OUT! England lose wicket against a run of play. Dawid Malan is run out at non-striker's end. Tom Banton plays one towards backward point, there is a mix-up and Malan was looking for a single. Banton aborts it and in comes the throw at non-striker's end. D Malan run out (M Hafeez/Shadab Khan) 23 (23)
Haris Rauf into his second over. He proves expensive in this over. A boundary each for Tom Banton and Dawid Malan in this over. Rauf concedes 14 runs in this over.
Shadab Khan into the attack. And he is welcomed by Tom Banton with a huge six. Good comeback by the spinner though, gives away just two runs from next five balls.
Haris Rauf, right-arm fast, into the attack now. Meanwhile, Dawid Malan and Tom Banton are happy rotating the strike. Pakistan used a DRS for a LBW call against Malan, but all in vain.
Nine runs from Mohammad Amir's second over. He proves little expensive in this over. Meanwhile, that is the end of Powerplay and England have done well after losing the wicket early in the first over.
Since 2018 Pakistan have been the most economical ICC Full Member in the Powerplay but today they ran into the fastest scoring team in the phase. Pakistan won the heavyweight clash: England's total of 34 for 1 is their worst six over score since the World Cup Final. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/S1Q6rC8ldN— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 28, 2020
Shaheen Afridi is back in the attack. Maybe a change in ends for the pacer. He concedes six runs in this over, including a boundary on the second ball. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online claiming Mohammad Amir used saliva on the ball.
He just licked his fingers? Is that allowed?! #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/cPXBviJIM1— Mark @ Splash Gallery (@SplashGallery) August 28, 2020
Change in bowling. Just one over for Shaheen Afridi and it is Mohammad Amir into the attack. Good start this for Amir, four runs from his opening over. two overs of Powerplay remain and England would look to go big in these overs.
Second over for Imad Wasim. Tom Banton gets a life and he is now looking to rotate the strike. So far Pakistan have begun on a positive note. Pakistan appear little sloppy in the field.
Shaheen Afridi with the second over. He starts with perfect line and length. He was impressive in Tests and straightaway finds his rhythm in T20Is as well. Meanwhile, Tom Banton finds England's first boundary through fine leg. Dropped!!! Iftikhar Ahmed drops Banton at lone slip. Afridi is dejected.
PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates: England and Pakistan take on each other in the first of the three-match T20I series. Before the T20Is, the two teams faced each other in three-match Test series which England won 1-0. Pakistan will now be looking to settle the score in the game’s shortest format. The T20I matches will be the first ones to be played after the coronavirus lockdown. Stay tuned for PAK vs ENG live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch PAK vs ENG Free Telecast on Sony SIX, PTV & Ten Sports.
There has been rain in Manchester and possibility of showers during the match cannot be ruled out. Also, the start of the match could get delayed as well. For the uninitiated, all the three T20Is between Pakistan and England will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
None of the England players who were part of the Tests have been named in the T20I squad. So, all the players will be fresh. Pakistan, on the other hand, have few players who played the Tests as well like captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
England Likely XI: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
Pakistan Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.