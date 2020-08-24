England continues to have an upper hand against Pakistan in the third and final Test at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. At the close of play on day three, Pakistan trail by 310 runs as England enforced follow-on. Before Pakistan could start their second innings bad light stopped the day’s play. Pakistan captain Azhar Ali scored unbeaten 141 off 272 balls as James Anderson scalped a five-wicket haul. Pakistan managed 273 only in their second innings in response to England’s 583. Pakistan vs England Highlights of 3rd Test 2020 Day 3.

Azhar and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan shared 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket to bail Pakistan out of trouble from 75 for five. Rizwan ended up scoring 53 before he was caught off Chris Woakes. Once Woakes broke the stand, Azhar tried to play with the tail but he ended up losing his partners and Pakistan were bowled out for 273. England then decided to enforce the follow-on.

Anderson, who scalped three wickets late on day three, picked the fourth Pakistan wicket to fell as well as he nears the completion 600 Test wickets. The pacer ended up picked 5/56 and needs two more to complete 600. Meanwhile, check out stat highlights from day three.

# James Anderson picked his 29th five-wicket haul in Tests.

# Anderson equals Australia’s Glenn McGrath as the joint second-highest five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

# Azhar Ali scored his 17th Test century.

# It was Azhar’s second as a captain.

# 141* is now the third highest score by a Pakistan Test captain vs England.

As Pakistan still trail by 310 runs, England will be looking to bundle out the visitors cheaply in the second innings as well. The home side will have an eye on the weather as well with forecast not looking that good for upcoming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).