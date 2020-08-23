PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 3: The action resumes at the Rose Bowl in Southampton with England firmly placed on the driver’s seat. At Stumps on Day 2, Pakistan were reeling at 24/3 with Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Babar Azam back in the hut. The visitors are trailing by 559 runs, and only an extraordinary effort will bring them back in the contest. On the other hand, the Three Lions must aim to strengthen their over the match by claiming the remaining seven-wicket as soon as possible. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live commentary and regular updates of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 3. Pakistan vs England Highlights 3rd Test 2020 Day 2.

The second day of the game belonged to Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler. The former rewrote the record books with a marathon knock. He converted his maiden Test ton into a score of 267 runs and became a household name amongst the fans. On the other hand, the wicket-keeper batsman scored a Test century after a gap of two years. Many eyebrows were raised over Buttler's place in the Test team. However, he silences his critics in style.

Courtesy the monumental effort of the duo, England declared at a massive score of 583-8. In reply, Pakistan got off to a worse possible start. Veteran pacer James Anderson made the brand-new red cherry talk and took three quick wickets. Also, the right-arm bowler is just four scalps away from becoming the first pacer to reach 600 Test wickets, and he could well reach the milestone in the ongoing encounter.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah