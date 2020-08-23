23 Aug, 16:16 (IST)

Skipper Azhar Ali is joined by Fawad Alam as players take the field after rain break. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are getting great assistance from the overcast conditions and they'll like to scalp few more wickets. At the same time, Fawad Alam has a great chance to make a statement. 

23 Aug, 15:47 (IST)

The heavens opened up right after Anderson's fourth wicket. The England bowlers are breathing fire with the new cherry and will like to get back onto the field as soon as possible. On the other hand, Pakistan batsmen need to show resistance. 

23 Aug, 15:44 (IST)

OUT! Wicket number four for James Anderson. He's just three scalps away from becoming the first pacer to reach 600 Test wickets. Asad Shafiq is the man dismissed. The right-handed batsman looked completely clueless in front of the perfect out-swinging delivery. Pakistan have now lost four wickets as England have strengthened their grip over the match. Shafiq c Root b Anderson 5(8)

23 Aug, 15:14 (IST)

The second day of the match witnessed a batting exhibition by Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler. The duo toiled the Pakistan pacers all over the park and accumulated 359 runs for the fifth wicket. Crawley converted his maiden Test ton into a sensational double century (267) while Buttler scored a Test hundred after two years. Riding on the duo's effort, England declared at the massive first-innings score of 583-8. In reply, James Anderson scalped three wickets in his opening spell and dented the visitors further. Meanwhile, you can click here to check out the highlights of Day 2 of the game.

23 Aug, 15:07 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs England 3rd Day 2. The action resumes on Day 2 with the visitors reeling at 24/3, 559 runs behind England's first-innings total. The Three Lions are firmly placed on the driver's seat and will like to strengthen their grip over the match. On the other hand, Pakistan need to put on an extra-ordinary effort in order to come back in the contest.

PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 3: The action resumes at the Rose Bowl in Southampton with England firmly placed on the driver’s seat. At Stumps on Day 2, Pakistan were reeling at 24/3 with Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Babar Azam back in the hut. The visitors are trailing by 559 runs, and only an extraordinary effort will bring them back in the contest. On the other hand, the Three Lions must aim to strengthen their over the match by claiming the remaining seven-wicket as soon as possible. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live commentary and regular updates of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 3. Pakistan vs England Highlights 3rd Test 2020 Day 2.

The second day of the game belonged to Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler. The former rewrote the record books with a marathon knock. He converted his maiden Test ton into a score of 267 runs and became a household name amongst the fans. On the other hand, the wicket-keeper batsman scored a Test century after a gap of two years. Many eyebrows were raised over Buttler’s place in the Test team. However, he silences his critics in style. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 3 on Sony Six, PTV Sports.

Courtesy the monumental effort of the duo, England declared at a massive score of 583-8. In reply, Pakistan got off to a worse possible start. Veteran pacer James Anderson made the brand-new red cherry talk and took three quick wickets. Also, the right-arm bowler is just four scalps away from becoming the first pacer to reach 600 Test wickets, and he could well reach the milestone in the ongoing encounter.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah