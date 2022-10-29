Pakistan and Netherlands aim to get some winning momentum when they face off in their Super 12 Group 2 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) at 12:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at PAK vs NED head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. Is Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2022? Can PAK Still Qualify for Semi Final After Loss Against Zimbabwe?

Both the teams have had a poor start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and advancing to the net stage remains an uphill battle. The Netherlands have lost both their opening encounters. Meanwhile, Pakistan have endured a similar start despite being in a winning position in both of their matches. Babar Azam's men will be aiming for their first victory.

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the PAK vs NED match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PAK vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other just once so far in the T20Is. It is Pakistan who emerged victorious in that encounter. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) Haris Rauf (PAK) Max O'Dowd (NED) Bas de Leede (NED)

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

PAK Likely Playing 11: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

NED Likely Playing 11: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C, WK), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

