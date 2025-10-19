The Pakistan national cricket team will host the South Africa national cricket team in the final Test of the two-match series, starting on October 20. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Shaan Masood-led Pakistan are leading the two-match Test series 1-0. In this article, we shall take a look at the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team best fantasy playing XI prediction, with context to the second Test match. Pakistan Beat South Africa by 93 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025; Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Two-Match Series.

Pakistan registered a comprehensive 93-run victory over South Africa. In the first innings, Pakistan made 378 in 110.4 overs. Opener Imam-ul-Haq played 93 runs, and middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha scored 93 off 145 deliveries. Captain Shan Masood (76) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (75) chipped in crucial runs. For South Africa, the spinner took a six-wicket haul (6/117).

In response, Tony de Zorzi played a fighting knock of 104 runs as South Africa reached 269. Noman Ali (6/112) and Sajid Khan (3/98) showcased brilliant bowling performances for Pakistan. In the second innings of Pakistan, the hosts were bundled out for 167 runs after Senuran Muthusamy scalped five wickets. While chasing 276 runs, the visitors scored 167 runs and lost the match by 93 runs. Noman Ali Surpasses Legendary Spinner Abdul Qadir With Six-Fer Against South Africa in Lahore, Achieves Feat PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Ryan Rickelton (SA).

Batters: Aiden Markram (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Imam ul-Haq, Shan Masood (PAK).

All-Rounders: Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Wiaan Mulder (SA).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Noman Ali (PAK), Sajid Khan (PAK).

Who Will Win PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Match?

After losing the opening Test, the South Africa national cricket team will be eager to put on a dominant display during the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025. However, Pakistan are a much balanced side and their spinners are creating havoc on turning pitches. The PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 must be an easy win for Pakistan. It would be no surprise if they even wrap the game early, given the condition.

