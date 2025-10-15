Pakistan national cricket team managed to notch up an emphatic victory in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 by 93 runs, and gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series against the South Africa national cricket team. Shan Masood and Co took full advantage of the conditions on offer at Lahore, with spinners ruling the roost, in particular Noman Ali, who finished with match figures of 10 for 191, claiming his third 10-wicket haul in Tests. Noman Ali Surpasses Legendary Spinner Abdul Qadir With Six-Fer Against South Africa in Lahore, Achieves Feat PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Noman Ali Stars With Four-For

The day started with Shaheen Afridi claiming the wicket of overnight batter Tony de Zorzi in the first over, who fell 16, after which it once again became the Noman Ali show. Ali removed the dangerous Tristan Stubbs for an eight-ball 2.

Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton steadied the ship for South Africa, adding 73 runs, with the former contributing 54 off 54. Brevis slammed his second Test half-century and looked to run away with the match, but Noman halted the young batter's charge.

Ali knocked over Brevis' stumps with a dream delivery that foxed the batter, and managed to hand the crucial breakthrough to Pakistan. Sajid Ali removed Rickelton for 45, enticing the opener to play a false shot. Khan started the post-lunch session with his second wicket of the innings, trapping Senuran Muthusamy for a 14-ball six, pulling Pakistan nearer to victory. Aiden Markram Completes 3000 Runs in Tests, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025

Shaheen Shah Afridi Wraps Up Tailenders To Claim Four-Wicket Haul

With a bit of reverse swing on offer, Afridi was introduced into the attack, which yielded instant results as the pacer wrapped up Proteas tailenders in no time, removing Kyle Verreynne, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kagiso Rabada in a span of two overs, to finish with four wickets in 8.5 overs. South Africa were bundled out for 183, and fell 93 runs short of their target.

The second Pakistan vs South Africa Test 2025 will commence from October 20 and will be played in Rawalpindi.

