Pakistan vs USA Head-to-Head in T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket Match

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 brings one of cricket’s most intriguing new rivalries back to the forefront on Tuesday, 10 February. Pakistan and the United States (USA) are set to face each other at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, with the memories of 2024 still fresh in the minds of both squads. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

For Pakistan, the match is an opportunity to exorcise the ghosts of their previous meeting, which resulted in one of the most significant upsets in the tournament's history. For the USA, it is a chance to prove that their performance on home soil nearly two years ago was a sign of genuine progression rather than a one-off anomaly.

PAK vs USA T20I Head-to-Head Record

Despite their differing histories in international cricket, the T20I statistical record between these two nations is remarkably brief and currently swings in favour of the Associate nation. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

Category Pakistan USA Matches Played 1 1 Matches Won 0 1 Tied (Won in Super Over) 0 1 Highest Score 159 159 Lowest Score 159 159

The two teams have only met once in a T20 International, during the 2024 T20 World Cup group stage at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. After both teams finished their 20 overs on 159, the USA famously won the ensuing Super Over, leading to Pakistan's early exit from that tournament.

Both teams enter this encounter after contrasting starts to their 2026 campaigns:

Pakistan: Currently sit on two points after a nervous three-wicket win over the Netherlands. Despite a mid-innings collapse, Faheem Ashraf’s late-order composure secured the victory.

USA: They are looking for their first points of the tournament after a spirited 29-run loss to defending champions India at the Wankhede Stadium. While their bowling was disciplined, their batting struggled to maintain momentum during the chase.

The Sinhalese Sports Club pitch traditionally offers a fair contest. During the afternoon, the surface provides good bounce for pacers, but for this 7:00 PM local start, the track is expected to slow down.

Spinners are likely to play a decisive role. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed will be tested by a USA batting line-up that has shown proficiency against slow bowling. Conversely, the USA will look to senior pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, the hero of the 2024 victory, to repeat his new-ball exploits against Babar Azam and Saim Ayub.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).