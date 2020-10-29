Pakistan will play their first ODI series since October 2019 when they host Zimbabwe in the opening game of a three-match ODI series. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Zimbabwe will be playing their first competitive cricket match since March earlier this year. Their last ODI match was against Bangladesh before the coronavirus pandemic halted sports around the world. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI match should scroll own for all information. PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 Team: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Zimbabwe have arrived in Pakistan with a new captain in Chamu Chibhabha and have also named some new faces in their squad. They are, however, without their head coach Lalchand Rajput who was exempted from travelling to Pakistan for unknown reasons. Pakistan, on the other, will hope to start the ODI series with a win at home. They are without vice-captain Shadab Khan, who suffered a leg injury in the intra-squad warm-up match and has been left out of the first ODI match. Pakistan and Zimbabwe Face Off to Start 2023 World Cup Qualification Bid in Rawalpindi.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Brendan Taylor (ZIM) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) should be picked as the wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Craig Ervine (ZIM) can be picked as the three batting specialists.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Imad Wasim (PAK) and Sean Williams (ZIM) should be picked as the two all-rounders for this team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Tendai Chatara (ZIM), Donald Tiripano (ZIM) and Wahab Riaz (PAK) will be the four bowlers in the team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Imad Wasim (PAK), Sean Williams (ZIM), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Tendai Chatara (ZIM), Donald Tiripano (ZIM) and Wahab Riaz (PAK).

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (PAK) should be picked as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match while Brendan Taylor (ZIM) can be made the vice-captain.

