Finally, the cricketing schedules are coming back on track all over the subcontinent as Pakistan is all set to host Zimbabwe. The ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe are all set to begin on October 30th 2020 and the fans will obviously be witnessing the first ODI, 2020 which will be held in Rawalpindi. In this article, we shall bring to you the key players of the match but before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. This will be the first match of the three-game ODI series and all games will be hosted in Rawalpindi. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODIs Shifted From Multan to Rawalpindi, Lahore to Host T20I Series; Confirms PCB.

Lalchand Rajput, the coach of Zimbabwe has said that his team needs to get used to the biosecurity bubble. Talking about the squad, Rajput further feels that this is the right time to build a good time. Meanwhile, the hosts have rested a couple of names for the upcoming series. Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed who not been picked. Shadab Khan is nursing a leg injury and will not be available for the first match. Now let's have a look at the Dream11 key players below:

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Babar Azam

Babar Azam is surely one of the best batsmen in the world of cricket. He is very often compared to Virat Kohli. The Pakistani star batsman has an incredible average of over 50, he has 11 ODI centuries to his name.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is yet another player who has been in the best of form. Afridi has so far picked four ODI four-wicket hauls in the 50 over format. He has scalped 40 wickets in just 19 ODI games.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sean Williams

Sean Williams is the player who cannot be ignored and has been a main player for the team. He has scored over 3700 ODI runs at an average of nearly 35 and also picked up 71 ODI wickets so far. Now this man will be quite handy in your Dream11 Team.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Brendan Taylor

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman is yet another name which can't be ignored. Scored about 6,000 ODI runs in from 200 ODI games, Taylor is a must-have in your team. Even a catch by Taylor could add up to your points.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Haris Rauf

Now, this man could get his ODI debut cap on Friday and all eye will be on the newbie as he has already scalped five wickets in five T20 games. Thus he too could do wonders in the match on Friday.

The match will begin at 12.30 pm IST. Talking about the weather, it would be ideal for the game. Rains will surely not play a spoilsport in the match and the temperature in Rawalpindi will be around 27 degrees Celcius.

