The Dubai International Stadium will welcome the two teams India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 encounter. The two teams will be looking to win their first game in the mega event and are seen sweating out in the stadium. Now, ahead of the mega encounter, Pakistan cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani was seen chatting with MS Dhoni as the Indian mentor walked along with one of the members of the Indian team. The former Indian skipper walked across their practice session and that's when the Pakistani cricketer called out the Indian mentor. IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The two exchanged a brief conversation with each other. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media. MS Dhoni is admired by the players of all teams. He has a huge fanbase across the world regardless of gender or even topography. So it's not very surprising to see Dahani chatting with the India mentor MS Dhoni. So here's how the conversation panned out. "I'm getting older now," Dhoni responds to Dahani. "No, you're even fitter than before," Dahani tells the former Indian skipper. The match between India and Pakistan will be held at 7.30 pm IST. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by a netizen below.

Video:

As of now, Indian enjoys a 5-0 record in the World Cup games against Pakistan. It would be interesting to see how the match pans out for both sides. Stay tuned to the space for more.

