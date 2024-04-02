The Punjab Kings have had a decent campaign so far in the Indian Premier League 2024. The franchise got off to a winning start in the tournament and defeated Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the cash-rich league. PBKS have been one of those teams who have always had a brilliant squad in almost every edition of the competition, however, the side has never been able to capitalise on the right moments due to which they ended up getting ruled out of the tournament. Punjab Kings Team in IPL 2024: Players Bought by PBKS at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad

Punjab Kings are currently placed on the eighth spot in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table wherein they have ended up winning only one match out of three games. The franchise suffered losses at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in their previous two games and would be hoping to get back to winning ways. With a net run rate of -0.337, the franchise needs to win games if they wish to qualify for the playoffs.

PBKS' Current Position on IPL 2024 Points Table

Position P W L NR Pts NRR 8 3 1 2 0 2 -0.337

(Updated after MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

PBKS' remaining matches in IPL 2024

vs GT (Away)- April 4

vs SRH (Home)- April 9

vs RR (Home)- April 13

vs MI (Home)- April 18

vs GT (Home)- April 21

vs KKR (Away)- April 26

vs CSK (Away)- May 1

vs CSK (Home)- May 5

vs RCB (Home)- May 9

vs PBKS (Away)- May 15

vs SRH (Away)-May 19

The Punjab Kings have a strong potential of doing well and performing well in the Indian Premier League. The side consists of the likes of players such as skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and many more who may prove to be match-winners for the side. The franchise would be hoping to win their upcoming match and get back to winning ways.

