Punjab Kings didn't manage to have a good IPL 2023 season as they finished eighth in the points table. Punjab Kings won six games out of 14 games they played in the IPL 2023 season, which ended their campaign on 12 points. Punjab Kings will be looking for a major revamp in the IPL 2024 auctions as they have a massive purse availability i.e. 29.1 crores. A total of 173 players have been collectively retained by 10 franchises. The deadline for the 10 franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season closed on November 26, 2023. A total of 333 players have been registered for the IPL 2024 auction to go under the gavel in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023. On Which Channel IPL 2024 Auction Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Player's Bidding Event Live Streaming Online?

Punjab Kings have managed to retain 17 players including six overseas players. PBKS have the option to add eight additional players, including two overseas players to revamp their squad for the IPL 2024 season. A total of seven players have been released by Punjab Capitals ahead of IPL 2024 auction. Fans can expect some big signings due to the massive purse of Delhi Capitals. IPL 2024 Auction: A Look Into Schedule, Players List, Team Purse, Everything About Indian Premier League Player's Bidding Event.

PBKS Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

PBKS Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa

PBKS Previous Season Recap: Punjab Kings had issues both while batting and while bowling too. The star bowling lineup of PBKS struggled with their form. Slight improvements in the team here and there will get Punjab Kings going for the IPL 2024.

